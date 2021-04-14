2021 Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance Cancelled Due To Continuation Of The Covid-19 Pandemic

The Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance has grown to be Canada’s most prestigious vintage automotive event and one of the top Concours in North America. This incredible display of automotive history draws over 110 vehicles and their owners from all over Canada and the United States.

Due to the current uncertainty with the ongoing global pandemic and the spread of several highly contagious variants, the Cobble Beach Concours d’Elegance has made the difficult decision to cancel our 2021 event, scheduled for September 18 & 19, 2021. We care deeply for our stakeholders and the health of our local community.

Canada (Ontario in particular) has different rules relating to treatment of the pandemic from those of the United States and other provinces. For the latest information about the Ontario Covid-19 response please visit covid-19.ontario.ca.

“This decision was not taken lightly. We believe it is best to cancel our 2021 show to help minimize the spread of Covid-19 and its variants, both at our event but also for all those travelling to it. We do not want to compromise the safety of those taking part.” said Rob McLeese, Founder and Show Chair. “We will refocus our energies towards planning our next event.”

All vehicles and features that were scheduled to take place at the 2021 event are expected to be moved to our next show.

Their event supports two great Hospital Foundations: The Sunnybrook Foundation and the Owen Sound Regional Hospital Foundation. “We encourage all our supporters, if able, to please continue to donate to these worthwhile charities this year” said Mr. McLeese. You can find links to donate on the Concours website www.cobblebeachconcours.com.

All tickets purchased in 2020 for the 2021 show will be refunded. Please contact Franco at franco@access-capital.com. Patience is appreciated as they work through refunding tickets.