$20,000 Granted To TLDSB Families

The Muskoka Community Foundation is pleased to announce that on February 23, 2021 it presented Trillium Lakelands District School Board with two grants totaling $20,000.00 to support Muskoka students through the Feed All Four Fund. A $10,000.00 grant from the Youth Citizenship and Service Fund and a $10,000.00 grant from Patricia’s Fund will be used to support students and families experiencing financial difficulties as a result of COVID 19.

Lynn DeCaro, Executive Director of the Muskoka Community Foundation noted the impact of COVID 19 has placed an enormous amount of pressure on families to make ends meet “ We know how challenging and difficult the last year has been for children, youth and families in Muskoka. The Youth Citizenship and Service Fund has been traditionally used to ensure students facing financial barriers are able to take part in school trips taking place outside of Muskoka. Last year we refocused this fund to support 11 food banks across Muskoka. Recognizing that school trips would be on hold again this year, we wanted to find a way to continue supporting students”. DeCaro added that “Patricia’s Fund was created late last year by a retired Muskoka school teacher. We felt that the Feed All Four Fund was a perfect fit”.

The TLDSB Feed All Four Fund launched in November 2020 as an educational community fund to support student well-being and families in need. To date, TLDSB, which encompasses Haliburton, Kawartha Lakes, and Muskoka, has received over 30 requests from 27 schools across the Board. Thirteen of these requests were from schools in Muskoka. $15,000 was distributed to TLDSB families from December, through to February, $7,000 of which was distributed to schools in Muskoka, primarily through gift cards for food or essential items.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have heard that some of our TLDSB families have been experiencing job losses and additional stresses that make providing for families a challenge,” explained TLDSB Director of Education Wes Hahn. “The generous donation from The Muskoka Community Foundation will go a long way in supporting these families through the COVID-19 pandemic. The school board is incredibly grateful for the Foundation’s generosity.”

DeCaro expressed her thanks and gratitude to Director Hahn as well as principals, teachers and support staff for all they have done to support students during the pandemic “The disruption of the school year has been difficult with unprecedented challenges. The Muskoka Community Foundation was deeply moved by the stories of principals and teachers purchasing gift cards and the efforts made to make sure they were delivered respectfully and discretely. We are continually amazed at the generosity of our community!”.