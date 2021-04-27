$1,000 Early Bird Winner Of Soldiers’ 50/50 In Support of Charlee’s Run

Brian and Irene Nicol of Orillia are the lucky winners of Soldiers’ 50/50 $1,000 Early Bird Prize in support of Charlee’s Run. Raffle participants who acquired a ticket before April 16th were eligible for the Early Bird Draw.

Brian purchased his winning ticket on April 2nd as a way to participate in the 5th Annual Charlee’s Run event. “I bought the ticket to support the OSMH Obstetrics Unit and to honour the memory of Charlee,” he shared. “As the parents of four children ourselves, my wife and I are glad to contribute to such a worthy cause. Every newborn deserves the best possible care and we sincerely hope that this equipment will assist the dedicated OSMH staff in providing it.”

Soldiers’ 50/50 is a monthly online raffle in support of Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital’s greatest needs. For the month of April, the proceeds are going toward a Panda Bedded Warmer with Resuscitation Unit through the support of Charlee’s Run. This vital piece of equipment puts all of the intervention tools in one place to give Soldiers’ healthcare teams the best possible chance at a successful outcome when a birth doesn’t go according to plan.

“The Hospital is in need of five of these units,” shared Meaghan Byrnes, Development Officer with OSMH Foundation. “Through Charlee’s Run and the 50/50, we hope to raise enough funds to purchase two warmers. We’re so grateful to Brian and Irene and everyone else who has purchased tickets so far. We hope many more take the opportunity to do the same before the deadline.”

The 50/50 Grand Prize Draw, with a guaranteed prize of $5,000, will take place Saturday, May 8th at 2:00 pm. Tickets are available online at Soldiers5050.ca. Next month’s 50/50 will open immediately following the announcement of the winner on May 8th and the funds raised will support Soldiers’ MRI Replacement Project.

While the Nicols have no specific plans for their winnings just now, they “look forward to using it to do something fun while supporting the local economy when conditions permit.”